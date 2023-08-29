Man arrested after double shooting in Greeley that left one person dead

A 26-year-old man was killed and a 19-year-old man was wounded in the shooting Saturday.

GREELEY, Colo — An 18-year-old Greeley man was arrested in connection with a shooting over the weekend that left one man dead and a second man with serious injuries, police said Tuesday.

Jesus Balderas, 18, faces numerous charges including attempted murder and assault. Additional charges are likely, according to Greeley Police.

Around 1:30 p.m. Aug. 26, Greeley Police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of North 11th Avenue. Numerous neighbors called 911 and reported that two people had been shot and said the shooter had left in a black vehicle.

One neighbor said they heard gunshots and then looked out their window and saw Balderas armed with a shotgun, according to an arrest affidavit from Greeley Police.

When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old man and 26-year-old man with gunshot wounds. One of the men told an officer that Balderas had shot him, according to the affidavit.

The 26-year-old man died. The younger victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of "severe" leg and arm injuries, the affidavit says. He is expected to survive, according to police.

A short time after the shooting, deputies with the Weld County Sheriff’s Office spotted the suspect vehicle driving in west Greeley. Greeley Police officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop, and Balderas was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Balderas was booked into the Weld County Jail and is being held $2 million bond.

Anyone with information about this case can contact Detective Prill at 970-350-9532.

