Man arrested in connection to fatal hit-and-run

Denver Police arrested Francisco Alonzo in connection to a fatal hit and run that happened Sunday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) arrested a man in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that happened Sunday night in Denver.

On April 24, at about 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of South Federal Boulevard and West Arkansas Avenue and found a man, injured on the ground, DPD said. The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene, DPD said.

The driver of the vehicle had left the scene on foot, according to police.

During the investigation, officers determined the suspect had hit the victim with the vehicle during a fight, and that both the suspect and the victim knew each other, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 24-year-old Francisco Alonzo, DPD said. Alonzo was taken into custody on Monday for investigation of first-degree murder, murder after deliberation and leaving the scene of an accident involving death, police said.

When officers located Alonzo, he was suffering from injuries and transported to the hospital, DPD said.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Office of the Medical Examiner. Final charges to Alonzo will be determined by the Denver District Attorney's Office.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.