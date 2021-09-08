Man dies after hit-and-run in Aurora, police say

Aurora Police are investigating the crash that happened on East Colfax Avenue and North Akron Street.

AURORA, Colo. — A 35-year-old man has died after a hit-and-run driver hit him as he walked across East Colfax Avenue near North Akron Street Tuesday night.

Aurora Police (APD) have not identified the man who died in the crash, but said he suffered a significant head injury and was taken to the hospital in critical condition on the night of the crash.

The man died from his injuries on Wednesday. His name will be released by the Adams County Coroner's Office after he's been identified and his family has been notified.

The crash happened around 11:55 p.m. The APD said a white SUV or minivan and a small white sedan with dark tinted windows may have been involved. It was not immediately clear which of these vehicles hit the man.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

