White Toyota Solara believed to be involved in fatal hit-and-run crash

A 62-year-old man was struck and killed earlier this month near the intersection of East Iliff Avenue and South Peoria Street in Aurora.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police (APD) on Wednesday released a description of a vehicle they believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian earlier this month.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 16 as the victim crossed the road near the intersection of East Iliff Avenue and South Peoria Street, according to APD. The pedestrian, only identified as a 62-year-old man, died several days later from injuries related to the crash.

Evidence gathered by traffic investigators from the scene indicates that the vehicle involved is a Toyota Solara made between 2004 and 2008. It's either white or cream in color.

The car should be missing a side-view mirror. An example of the vehicle is pictured below.

Anyone that may have dash camera footage or possibly witnessed the crash is asked to reach out to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 for a reward of up to $2,000. Tipsters can also remain anonymous.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

