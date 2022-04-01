1 dead in Denver crash, suspect ran from the scene, police say

The suspect driver fled on foot after the crash at MLK Jr. and Colorado boulevards.

DENVER — One person died in a crash early Friday, and Denver Police were looking for the suspect driver who ran from the scene.

The crash happened just after 12:30 a.m. Friday at MLK Jr. Boulevard and Colorado Boulevard, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

One of the drivers, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect driver fled on foot and has not been located, DPD said.

DPD was investigating the circumstances of the crash and has not released a suspect description.

Anyone with information can call Denver Police at 720-913-7867.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information can also contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

