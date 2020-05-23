Pedestrian hit, killed by runaway driver

Police do not have a description of the driver at this time.

DENVER, Colorado — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver who then left the scene of the crash Friday night, a tweet from the Denver Police Department (DPD) says.

According to DPD, the crash happened at the intersection of West Alameda Avenue and South Yuma Street sometime before 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Police said the man who was hit was brought to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

DPD is working to get a description of the suspect.

The intersection was closed Friday while police investigated the crash.