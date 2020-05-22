Police looking for driver who hit, killed pedestrian on Federal

The pedestrian was in crosswalk when he was hit. The driver fled the scene.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is looking for the driver of a truck who hit and killed a pedestrian who was crossing Federal Boulevard this weekend.

Anthony Martinez, 39, of Aurora, was in the crosswalk of Federal Boulevard at 60th Avenue in Adams County just before 2 a.m. on Sunday when he was hit, CSP said. That is near the Federal Boulevard and Interstate 76 interchange.

A driver who was heading southbound on Federal Boulevard hit Martinez and then fled, CSP said.

Martinez was declared dead on the scene.

CSP said they believe the suspect was driving a dark mid-2000s Nissan King Cab pickup truck.

It has front end damage, which includes missing part of the grill, missing the front "Nissan" emblem and possibly missing the front bumper, according to CSP. It is believed to have an LED light bar on the roof. It was last seen going southbound on Federal Boulevard after the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash, the driver or the vehicle is asked to call CSP at 303-239-4501 and reference case number 1D201293.