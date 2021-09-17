1 dead, 1 injured after overnight fire in Jefferson County

The fire happened in the 17100 block of Mount Vernon Road, just before midnight.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) is investigating a disturbance and house fire that happened just before midnight, Thursday.

JCSO deputies responded to the 17100 block of Mount Vernon Road on a call of a disturbance, according to a release from JCSO.

Video above: Sky9 over the scene of the fatal house fire.

When deputies arrived, they saw one of the homes on fire, according to the release. Deputies also found a woman who had serious injuries that were unrelated to the fire, JCSO said.

The woman was transported to the hospital for her injuries, according to JCSO.

Investigators did locate a deceased person inside the home, JCSO said. No information has been made available about the person who died in the home. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office will release the identity after next of kin have been notified.

The investigation into the disturbance and the fire are ongoing.

