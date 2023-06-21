Man charged in fatal I-25 shooting

The Denver District Attorney's Office charged 25-year-old Stephen Long with two counts of murder in the case.

DENVER — The Denver District Attorney's Office announced charges filed against a man in the fatal shooting of two brothers on Interstate 25.

Stephen Long, 25, has been charged with two counts of murder following an alleged road rage incident that happened on June 13, according to the District Attorney's Office. Brothers Damon Lucas, 22, and Blake Lucas, 21, were killed in the shooting.

According to a probable cause statement, at about 2:55 p.m. June 13, officers responded to I-25 northbound near West 8th Avenue for a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they were directed to a man who was laying in the road and suffering from severe head trauma, the statement says.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the statement.

A second man was found in the northbound lanes of I-25 under 6th Avenue, police said in the statement. The man had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Denver Police officers followed the suspect vehicle, a red four-door sedan, and made a stop at West 13th Avenue and North Meade Street. The driver, and only occupant of the vehicle, was taken into custody, police said. The driver was identified as Long, according to police.

During an interview with police, Long said he was driving northbound on I-25 when a vehicle came up next to him and someone inside started yelling at him, the statement says. Long said the driver of that vehicle then cut him off, and the passenger got out and approached his car, according to the statement.

Long told police the man reached into his car through an open window and began hitting him. Long said he grabbed his gun and shot the man who was found under 6th Avenue.

The driver of the other vehicle then got out and approached Long's car, according to the statement. Long began to drive away and the driver grabbed and held onto the open window of Long's car, the statement says. Long then shot the driver, who then fell off the car, according to the statement.

According to the statement, Long was not injured.

Long is being held without bond in Denver jail.

