Man pleads guilty in DUI crash that killed motorcycle rider

Julia Ann Pacheco was on a motorcycle when she was hit and killed by a vehicle last October in Lakewood.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A man pleaded guilty Monday to vehicular homicide and DUI in a crash that killed a Centennial woman in October, according to the 1st Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Daniel Howard Short, 65, was charged in the Oct. 4 crash at the intersection of West Yale Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard in Lakewood that killed Julia Ann Pacheco, 59, of Centennial.

Pacheco was on a motorcycle when she was hit. She was taken to a hospital, where she died of her injuries, according to the Lakewood Police Department (LPD).

Officers arrested Short at the scene, LPD said.

On Monday, Short pleaded guilty to:

Vehicular homicide - reckless driving

DUI

Other charges will be dropped. He was originally also charged with drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, open alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle and failure to present evidence of insurance.

Short has a history of DUI. He pleaded guilty in 1988 to driving under the influence in El Paso County, according to court records.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.