Deputy shoots, kills suspect following chase near Hotchkiss

It's not clear what the suspect was wanted for or how the chase began.

HOTCHKISS, Colo. — A suspect has died after they were shot and killed by a deputy following a chase near Hotchkiss on Friday.

Around 11:30 a.m. a Delta County Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in a short chase with a vehicle near the 29000 block of Highway 92. That's about 5 miles west of the town of Hotchkiss in western Colorado.

The sheriff's office didn't say why deputies were chasing the vehicle.

> Video above: When does law enforcement decide to risk the danger of a car chase?

At some point, a deputy shot the driver of that vehicle who was pronounced dead on the scene, the sheriff's office said. The deputy was not injured.

The Delta County Sheriff's Office did not give any information about what specifically led up to the shooting.

The deputy who was involved, who has not been identified, is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation, the sheriff's office said.

The 7th Judicial District Critical Incident Team is investigating the shooting.

