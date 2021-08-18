Man killed in overnight Denver shooting

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of North Stuart Street in Denver.

DENVER — A man was shot and killed in the 1500 block of Stuart Street, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD). That's south of Sloans Lake in Denver's West Colfax neighborhood.

A report of the shooting was first made at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night, according to DPD.

Police said the man was transported to the hospital. An update on Wednesday morning from police said the man had died. Police are now investigating this as a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made in this case. Police are asking anyone who may have any information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 .

