Man charged in fatal Parker stabbing pleads guilty

Kyle Gingles was accused of stabbing another man to death during a fight in August 2019.

Example video title will go here for this video

PARKER, Colo. — A man charged in a fatal stabbing that resulted from a fight in Parker in 2019 pleaded guilty Monday to a second-degree murder charge related to the incident, court records show.

According to a tweet from the Parker Police Department (PPD), officers responded to the 8400 block of Rabbitbrush Way for a fight in progress just before 7 p.m. on Aug. 4, 2019.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed lying on the ground. He was taken to the hospital where he died, PPD said.

Kyle Gingles was arrested and booked into Douglas County Jail and was later charged with first-degree murder, assault and tampering with physical evidence.

Those charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal where on Monday. Gingles pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and a crime of violence count, which is a sentence enhancer.

Gingles is due in court on June 24 for a sentencing hearing.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS





MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.