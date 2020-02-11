Police investigate deadly shooting in east Denver

No suspect information has been released.

DENVER — Police are investigating a shooting in east Denver that left a man dead Saturday night.

According to the Denver Police Department (DPD), officers found the victim in the 1200 block of Rosemary Street shortly after 8 p.m.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died, DPD said.

Police have not released any information about the circumstances or a suspect.

They're asking anyone with information about the case to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. You can also go to metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.