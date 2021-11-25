Teen dies after 2 people shoot each other, police say

No arrests have been made in the shooting late Wednesday in southeast Aurora.

AURORA, Colo. — A 17-year-old died after a shooting late Wednesday in southeast Aurora, according to police.

Officers responded a call about two people who apparently shot each other about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4900 block of South Addison Way, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD). That's east of E-470 and south of East Quincy Avenue.

Both of the people who were shot were taken to a hospital, where one of them died, APD said. Police didn't release information on the condition of the other person.

Detectives were investigating the circumstances of the shooting, and no arrests had been made, police said.

The Arapahoe County coroner will release the name of the victim after notification of next of kin.

