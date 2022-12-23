Brighton Police investigate double fatal shooting

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A man and a woman were killed Friday morning in a shooting in Brighton.

The Brighton Police Department (BPD) said they received a 911 call at 1:09 a.m. Friday from a man who requested the police near the 300 block of Dogwood Avenue before the call disconnected. After that call, another 911 call came in from a neighbor saying that two people needed medical attention.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man and a woman who had been shot. Police said the 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and the 28-year-old woman was transported to a hospital for her injuries.

The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital around 2 a.m., police said. The identity of the victims has not been released.

BPD has not said what led to the shooting or whether police are looking for any suspects.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call the Brighton Police tip line at 303-655-8740.

