Man dead after shooting involving Adams County deputy

The shooting happened as a deputy attempted to contact a suspect who was believed to be armed. The deputy involved was uninjured, according to the sheriff's office.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A man is dead after a shooting involving an Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) deputy early Friday morning.

The shooting happened at a motel located at 6251 Federal Blvd., according to ACSO. That's near West 63rd Avenue and Federal Boulevard in Adams County.

Around 1:22 a.m., ACSO tweeted that before the shooting happened, a deputy attempted to contact a suspect who was believed to be armed with a handgun. The deputy involved in the shooting was not injured.

ACSO originally shutdown southbound traffic on Federal Boulevard for the investigation, ACSO tweeted. Around 4:18 a.m., two lanes of traffic opened up on Federal Boulevard. One lane remains closed, ACSO said. The lane closure may impact the morning commute.

Deputies and investigators are on scene of an officer involved shooting that occurred around 12:15 AM at Lakeside Motel on the 6500 block of Federal Blvd. This is an ongoing investigation in its early stages. pic.twitter.com/eGLJq779ps — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) July 14, 2023

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

