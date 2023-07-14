x
Crime

Man dead after shooting involving Adams County deputy

The shooting happened as a deputy attempted to contact a suspect who was believed to be armed. The deputy involved was uninjured, according to the sheriff's office.
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A man is dead after a shooting involving an Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) deputy early Friday morning.

The shooting happened at a motel located at 6251 Federal Blvd., according to ACSO. That's near West 63rd Avenue and Federal Boulevard in Adams County.

Around 1:22 a.m., ACSO tweeted that before the shooting happened, a deputy attempted to contact a suspect who was believed to be armed with a handgun. The deputy involved in the shooting was not injured.

ACSO originally shutdown southbound traffic on Federal Boulevard for the investigation, ACSO tweeted. Around 4:18 a.m., two lanes of traffic opened up on Federal Boulevard. One lane remains closed, ACSO said. The lane closure may impact the morning commute.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

