Quinceañera near Rifle ends in fatal shooting of 18-year-old

Police said the victim and the suspect attended a Quinceañera celebration outside of Rifle when the shooting occurred after midnight Sunday.

RIFLE, Colo. — The Garfield County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) said a suspect was in custody Monday after a shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead at a Quinceañera celebration near Rifle this weekend.

According to GSCO, D’Antiago “Dante” Lazaro Dominguez-Lopez was arrested by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office on Monday morning.

GSCO said the victim and suspect were attending a Quinceanera when the shooting broke out shortly after midnight Sunday.

The police said that when deputies arrived, the victim was still alive. He was transported via ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, where he was treated and later pronounced dead, according to GSCO.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

This is an active investigation and no additional information will be forthcoming at this time, according to GSCO.

