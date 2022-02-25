1 in custody after fatal stabbing in Saguache County

Dustin Ferguson faces a first-degree murder charge related to the stabbing near the town of Villa Grove.

VILLA GROVE, Colo. — A man has been arrested and faces a charge of first-degree murder following a stabbing near the town of Villa Grove in Saguache County, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies with the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to a 911 for a reported stabbing in the 34100 block of County Road LL57 around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

When they arrived at the home they located a man inside with possible stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene and at this time his name is not being released.

Dustin Ferguson, 35, was taken into custody a short time later without incident, SCSO said. He is being held without bond at the Saguache County Jail.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is assisting with the investigation at the request of the SCSO.

Villa Grove is located south of Salida and Poncha Springs on U.S. Highway 285.

