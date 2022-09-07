Man sentenced to 25 years for 'horrific and gruesome crime'

Airica May Beaty was killed in April 2020 inside an Aurora apartment – Marcos Gutierrez, 24, pleaded guilty plea to second-degree murder.

Example video title will go here for this video

AURORA, Colo. — A man who fatally stabbed his girlfriend in Aurora more than two years ago was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison.

Marcos Gutierrez, 24, pleaded guilty plea to second-degree murder in Adams County District Court on June 24. He was facing a charge of first-degree murder after deliberation in the stabbing that left Airica May Beaty, 20, dead and a man injured.

On April 11, 2020, Gutierrez was using LSD inside of an apartment along North Peoria Street in Aurora, according to prosecutors.

Witnesses inside the apartment said Gutierrez began to seek out firearms and other weapons including knives. He eventually located a knife in the kitchen and as Beaty exited the bathroom he came up behind her and attacked her.

Beaty died from her injuries. The man's injuries were not life-threatening, according to police.

"This was a horrific and gruesome crime", said District Attorney Brian Mason. "Our hearts go out to the victim and her family. I hope this sentence today will give them some measure of closure and peace. I appreciate the work of the Aurora Police Department and my team at the DA's Office in seeking justice in this case."

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.