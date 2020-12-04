AURORA, Colo. — Two victims were found stabbed Saturday night inside an apartment in Aurora, and one of the victims later died of her injuries, the Aurora Police Department (APD) said.

About 10 p.m. Saturday, Aurora police officers responded to a report of an unknown problem at the Amber Apartments, at 1945 Peoria St., near the intersection of Peoria with East Montview Boulevard, according to a news release.

Officers found a man and a woman who had been stabbed inside a fifth floor apartment. Both of the victims were taken to a hospital.

The woman,later identified as 20-year-old Airica May Beaty, died from her injuries. The man's injuries were not life-threatening, according to police.

The Adams County District Attorney's Office announced 21-year-old Marcos Gutierrez has been charged with one count of first-degree murder after deliberation.

Gutierrez was advised of the charge on April 20. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 24.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call APD Agent Warren Miller at 303-739-6117.

You can also call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers with tips at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and might be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

