Suspected DUI crash kills father of 7, family grieving

His daughter said Bobby Garcia was driving back home after helping a friend when he was hit and killed on Mother's Day morning just five minutes away from home.

DENVER — A family in Denver is grieving after a father of seven was killed in a crash early Sunday morning. One of Bobby Garcia's daughters, Krystallyn Garcia, said the driver who hit him was drunk.

"The only thing I can hope and pray is my dad didn't suffer," she said.

Garcia said her dad was turning off Interstate 70 onto Chambers Road when someone hit his car. The crash happened on Mother's Day, just five minutes away from home.

The family has started a fundraising page to help with funeral expenses.

"I am hoping my dad is just going to walk through the door and he's not," she said. "He could be dirt poor but he made sure everybody else was taken care of. Regardless and that's what he was doing."

She said Bobby was on his way home around 1:30 a.m. He was coming back home after helping a friend.

"You could call my dad at 1, 2, 3 o'clock in the morning for a ride for something to eat and he was going to get out of bed," Garcia said.

He always thought of others and loved his grandkids. Telling the little ones why he isn't coming home is the toughest part.

"My daughter keeps asking where her papa is," Garcia said.

In a moment, a family lost a grandfather, a dad of seven kids, and a brother.

"There's a lot of anger, somebody took my brother's life and I want you to know I am mad at you," said Lisa Meehan, Bobby's sister. "I hope they understand they took somebody very important away from our family."

Meehan said police arrested the person who hit Bobby's car.

One person's decision changed a family's future. They hope their grief can stop someone else from making a similar choice.