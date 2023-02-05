Father and son charged with assault for ‘citizen’s arrest’ beating

Pueblo Police submitted a case to the district attorney, recommending charges against the men, after video of the September beating went viral last month.

PUEBLO, Colo. — A father and son accused of beating a homeless man during a citizen's arrest in Pueblo in September are now facing assault charges.

Doug Cullison, 65, and Nate Cullison, 27, were each charged Wednesday with one count of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, which is a felony.

Pueblo Police submitted a case to the 10th Judicial District Attorney, recommending charges against the men, after video of the September beating went viral last month.

Doug Cullison is seen on surveillance video holding down Alex Montoya while his son, Nate Cullison, runs and kicks Montoya in the head and beats him like a punching bag. The father and son then held down Montoya until police arrived on scene.

Pueblo Police reopened the investigation into the beating last month, after surveillance video of the encounter went viral. The police department also opened an internal affairs investigation into how officers handled the case that day, after it was revealed the business owner sent the surveillance video to police days after the attack, but it was never followed up on.

Earlier this month, Pueblo Police referred the case to the DA’s office, recommending third-degree assault charges. The police department is also recommending charging Montoya with third-degree assault for allegedly punching Cullison’s wife.

The suspects' first court appearances are set for June 14.

