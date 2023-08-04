Father arrested in suspected child abuse case in Arvada

Antonio Sanchez, 28, was arrested Wednesday after his 7-month-old child was found unconscious and admitted into the ICU in March, Arvada Police said.

ARVADA, Colo. — Arvada Police said Friday that officers arrested a father in connection to suspected child abuse involving his infant child in March.

Police said Antonio Sanchez, 28, was taken into custody Wednesday on suspicion of felony child abuse - knowingly or recklessly causing serious bodily injury.

Officers and Arvada Fire responded on March 14 to a report of an unconscious 7-month-old infant at a home in the 6000 block of Yarrow Street. The infant was taken to the hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit.

Detectives determined the infant suffered non-accidental, serious bodily injury while in the care of Sanchez between March 3 and March 14, police said.

The 1st Judicial District Attorney's Office will make the final determination on the potential filing of any charges.

