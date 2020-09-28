Father charged with child abuse after 3-year-old fatally shot while home with siblings

The boy was at home alone with his two older siblings when the incident happened; a loaded firearm was found on scene, police said.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The father of a 3-year-old boy who was fatally shot in what police called a "mishandling of a firearm" was charged with child abuse resulting in death, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The incident happened in the afternoon hours of July 16 in a residential area southwest of East 80th Avenue and Monaco Street in Commerce City.

The boy was identified as Osiris Grey Rodriquez Herrada, according to the Adams County coroner. The father is 32-year-old Jose Manuel Rodriguez, the DA's office said,

When Commerce City police officers arrived to the home, they found the 3-year-old in a bedroom, where he was pronounced dead at the scene. Osiris was home alone with his two older siblings and a loaded firearm was found on scene, the DA said.

It's not clear who was handling the gun when it fired or if anyone else could be charged in relation to the incident.

Rodriguez was charged with negligent child abuse resulting in death and possession of a weapon by a previous offender, the DA's Office said. Both are felony charges.

Rodriguez is being held on a $20,000 bond.