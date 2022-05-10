x
Crime

Father pleads guilty after AMBER Alert issued for 1-year-old

Alexander Martinez was sentenced to 3 years in prison. The child was found safe a day after the alert was issued and returned to her mother.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A father who pleaded guilty in connection to his daughter's disappearance was sentenced Tuesday to three years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Alexander Damian Martinez pleaded guilty to the following charges:

  • Third-degree assault
  • Child abuse not resulting in injury
  • Vehicular eluding

Martinez was sentenced to jail time for the eluding charge, and probation for the other charges, court records show.

Westminster Police Department (WPD) officers responded around 6:15 p.m. on July 14 2021 in the 9100 block of Federal Blvd. for a 911 regarding a domestic violence incident.

Officers were told by a woman that her husband assaulted her and took their one-year-old child, according to police.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued an AMBER Alert for the child on July 14, 2021.

Just after midnight on July 15, Wyoming State Patrol notified WPD that the child was found with Martinez south of Cheyenne.

Martinez was arrested without incident, and the girl was safely returned to her mother, according to police.

