Colorado father and son arrested in connection with Capitol riot

David Tyner told investigators that he and his son, Christian, made a father-son trip to Washington, D.C. in January 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — A father and son from Highlands Ranch are facing charges in connection with the Jan. 6th, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

According to a document from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), David Tyner told federal investigators that he and his son, Christian Tyner, made a father-son trip to Washington, D.C. and went to then-President Donald Trump's Jan. 6 rally.

David Tyner told investigators they went back to their hotel, then followed a crowd to the Capitol, according to the document. He said he saw people swarming the building, then saw tear gas billowing out the front door.

Tyner claimed he and his son never entered the Capitol, according to the document, but they are captured on surveillance video inside the building.

The document says the Tyners entered the Capitol through the east Rotunda door just after 3 p.m. and that at one point, David Tyner confronted a law enforcement officer. It says the Tyners were inside the Capitol for about 16 minutes.

One photo shows Christian Tyner standing next to his father with blood on his face. David Tyner told investigators that Christian was injured during an effort by police to move the crowd of rioters off the East Steps. The FBI reviewed video evidence and was unable to confirm or refute that account, according to the document.

Warrants were issued on June 21, and the Tyners were arrested on July 20.

Both were arrested on suspicion of the following charges: