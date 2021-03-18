FBI releases videos to identify 'most violent' suspects at Capitol riot

The FBI is asking the public to help identify 10 of the suspects wanted for the most violent attacks on officers trying to defend the Capitol.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The FBI has released new information and videos of suspects in what they called "the most egregious" assaults on federal officers during the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

They're asking for the public's help to identify the people involved.

More than 300 people have been arrested in connection with the riot and at least 65 face charges of assaulting law enforcement officers.

The FBI says some of the most violent offenders have yet to be identified, including 10 people caught on new video released by the agency on Thursday.

WARNING: Videos contain violent content/ graphic language that some may find disturbing

"We know it can be difficult to report information about family, friends, and coworkers, but it is the right thing to do," Steven M. D’Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, said. "These individuals are seen on video committing egregious crimes against those who have devoted their lives to protecting the American people."

Anyone with tips can call 1-800- 225-5324 or submit images or videos at fbi.gov/USCapitol

Also Wednesday, three Texas Congressmen voted against a resolution honoring the U.S. Capitol Police for their efforts to protect members of both chambers during the insurrection, the Texas Tribune reports.

The bipartisan resolution passed 413-12.

Republican U.S. Reps. Michael Cloud of Victoria, Louie Gohmert of Tyler and Lance Gooden of Terrell voted against a resolution that awarded Congressional Gold Medals — the legislative chamber's "highest expression of national appreciation for distinguished achievements and contributions" — to members of the Capitol police force.