FBI Denver to speak about operation targeting child sex trafficking

Nationwide, the FBI located 84 child sex exploitation victims and 37 actively missing children during the two-week operation.

DENVER — The FBI Denver Division will hold a news conference on the local results of a nationwide operation to recover child sex trafficking victims Tuesday morning.

Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider will be joined by representatives from some of the 30-plus law enforcement agencies that participated in Operation Cross County along the Front Range.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 10:45 a.m.

The average age of the victims was 15.5 years old and the youngest was 11 years old. In addition to locating and identifying the underage victims, the FBI found 141 trafficked adults.

The nationwide operation focused on locating victims of sex trafficking and arresting those involved in both child sex and human trafficking crimes. Agents arrested or identified 85 suspects of child sex exploitation and human trafficking offenses, according to the Department of Justice.

