FBI looking for Wells Fargo robbery suspect

The FBI and the Denver Police Department are looking for a man suspected of robbing the bank on Monday.

DENVER — The FBI and Denver Police ask for help identifying a suspect accused of robbing a bank in downtown Denver on Monday.

The FBI said cameras caught the same man casing a Vectra Bank located at 1380 S. Federal Blvd at midday on the same day.

Authorities described the suspect as a Caucasian male, approximately 5’5” tall with a medium to heavy build and a shaved head.

He was wearing a grey sweater with white stripes, a black ski mask, ski goggles, grey gloves, blue jeans and running shoes, said the FBI.

Anyone who recognized this suspect or has information about this or any other bank robbery is asked to call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified after the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when a person originally submitted the tip.

According to the FBI, more bank robberies have been reported in Colorado this year than in the same time period last year.

As of Feb. 12, the FBI said 25 bank robberies had occurred in the Denver metro area. The FBI reported ten of those within a five-day period.

