FBI, Denver Police need help identifying 2 men suspected of Denver bank robbery

Two men used weapons to rob a FirstBank in Denver Wednesday afternoon.

DENVER — The FBI and the Denver Police Department (DPD) are enlisting the help of the community to identify two men suspected of robbing a FirstBank Wednesday afternoon in Denver.

Police noted that the two suspects displayed weapons as they robbed the FirstBank branch at 8901 East Hampden Avenue on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

Police provided the following descriptions:

The first person is described as a Black male, 25-40 years old, and 5’7” tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black hoodie with a Reebok logo on the front, black and red gloves and blue jeans.

The second person is described as a Black male, approximately 20 years old, and 5’5” tall with a thin build. He was wearing a black hoodie and gray/blue jeans.

The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force is asking the community to be on the lookout for anyone matching the description of the suspects, and says to be aware of anyone similar who might have recently changed their spending habits or discussed coming into money suddenly.

Bank robbery is punishable up to a 20-year prison sentence for each offense and increases if a dangerous weapon is used in the commission of the crime. The FBI said it continues to provide financial institutions with the best practices for security to make them less vulnerable to robberies.

Anyone who has any information on the bank robbery above, or any bank robbery, is asked to call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171, or you can remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000 by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

