FBI, Englewood Police search for male-female duo suspected in bank robbery

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A male and female duo suspected of robbing an Englewood bank Tuesday are being sought by the FBI and Englewood Police.

The couple is described by authorities as entering the FirstBank at 8600 E. Arapahoe Rd. at around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and police described the couple as a dark-skinned man in his 30s or early 40s, and a Caucasian female in her late 20s or early 30s.

Police provided more information about what the couple looked like and were wearing when they entered the Englewood bank.

The FBI described the man as:

Approximately 5'9" tall with a medium build.

Wearing a red, long-sleeved shirt, black hooded Ecko Unlimited zip-up vest with black pants, a grey gaiter, a blue and grey stars and stripes beanie hat and glasses.

The woman is described as:

Approximately 5'5" tall.

Wearing a pink shirt, black floppy hat and a rainbow tie-dye bandana as a face covering.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

