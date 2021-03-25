FBI, police need help identifying man suspected of 2 bank robberies

Authorities suspect the man of robbing two FirstBanks in March, one in Westminster, the other in Lakewood.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The FBI along with Westminster and Lakewood police departments asked the community for help to identify a man suspected of two bank robberies.

The latest robbery occurred on Mar. 23 at 4:24 p.m. at a FirstBank located at 10367 Federal Blvd. in Westminster.

The first robbery being investigated happened on Mar. 11 at a Lakewood FirstBank located at 1940 S. Kipling Pkwy.

Police describe the suspect as:

Caucasian male in his mid-20s to early 30s

Approximately 5’03” to 5’06”

Tall with a medium build

Authorities asked the community to be on the lookout for anyone matching the description of the man. Be aware of anyone similar who might have recently changed their spending habits or discussed coming into money suddenly, said the FBI.

Bank robbery is punishable up to a 20-year prison sentence for each offense and increases if a dangerous weapon is used during the crime. The FBI continues to provide financial institutions with the best practices for security to make them less vulnerable to robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

