Man serving time for federal drug charge walks away from facility

Victor Alonso Alderete was discovered missing Wednesday from a satellite camp at FCI Englewood.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLETON, Colo. — An inmate serving a 10-year sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Englewood in Littleton escaped by walking away from a minimum-security satellite campus, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said.

Victor Alonso Alderete, 29, was discovered missing from the satellite camp which is adjacent to the main facility on West Quincy Avenue in Littleton around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The satellite camp at FCI Englewood currently houses 111 men.

The United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies were notified.

An internal investigation was initiated into how he walked away without anyone noticing.

Anyone with information about Alderete should contact the United States Marshals Service at 303-728-7800.

In August 2020, another inmate walked away from the same facility.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.