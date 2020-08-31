Federal Boulevard lane closures will continue through September

The Denver Police Department said there's a strategic reason behind the Sunday evening closures along Federal Boulevard.

DENVER — Sunday evening lane closures along Federal Boulevard, between 6th Avenue and West Evans Avenue, will continue for another month at least, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Only one lane of Federal will be left open on Sunday evenings. It's part of DPD's effort to better manage large gatherings and illegal activity in the area.

There were several fatal shootings in August along or near the major road – and another shooting Saturday night in the 4900 block of the boulevard left a man hospitalized with critical injuries, DPD said. Closing all but one lane of Federal in each direction will give DPD and other first responders easier, more immediate access if crime and violence continue to rise.

"This will be our second week doing this," said DPD spokesman Jay Casillas. "We implemented it last week and we didn't get any violent incidents reported to us. So it seems to be working, although we did see some traffic backup."

The new once-a-week closures between 6th and Evans are one of several efforts DPD is making to address violent crime in the city.

"The goal for this is not necessarily just crime. It's more for overall safety," Casillas said. "Closing these lanes actually allows for first responders to get through easier on Sundays when it does get really congested and hard to get through."

Between increased patrol and easier first responder access along Federal, DPD is hoping it can cut down on the large gatherings that have become so dangerous.

"I think it's just another strategy that we're using to see what works for us," Casillas said. "We do want to prevent things before they happen."

These restrictions will allow direct access to businesses and will be removed Sunday night to not impact Monday morning rush hour.

DPD will evaluate the success of the Sunday closures at the end of September. If DPD continues to see improvement because of the closures, Casillas said, they may consider continuing them.