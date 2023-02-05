Police investigating attempted abduction of 12-year-old outside school

Federal Heights Police said the girl was approached by a man who assaulted and tried to abduct her near 96th Avenue and Bryant Drive.

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — Federal Heights Police said they are investigating an attempted abduction of a 12-year-old girl on Tuesday morning outside Federal Heights Elementary School.

The girl told police that shortly after 8 a.m., she had dropped off a younger sibling at the elementary school and was walking near West 96th Avenue and Bryant Drive when she was approached by a man, police said.

She said the man assaulted her and led her to believe he was attempting to abduct her, police said. The girl fled on foot, while the man left in an unknown direction.

Police described the man as about 5-foot-6 with a tattoo on his left arm. He was reportedly wearing a black hoodie, a brown hat and ripped khaki pants.

Anyone with information can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

