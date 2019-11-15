FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — A man was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of a man in Federal Heights last year.

Antonio DeHerrera, 40, stabbed Angel Casares Jr. during an argument over the mother of DeHerrera's child, according to the district attorney's office.

Federal Heights and Thornton officers responded to the Precision Car Wash at 8411 Huron St. on Nov. 12, 2018, and found Casares Jr. with stab wounds and lying on the pavement

DeHerrera ran away from the car wash but was later arrested at a home on Jason Street. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Sept. 13.

The two men had been feuding for months leading up to the stabbing, according to prosecutors.

“They exchanged insults and threats by text and over social media all revolving [the woman],” Fyles told the judge at the sentencing hearing.

A month before the stabbing, DeHerrera posted on social media that “Casares is dead” and identified himself as the “grim reaper” and “executioner”, Fyles said.

The judge noted that this was DeHerrera’s third felony conviction when she imposed the 40-year sentence.

