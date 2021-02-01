Police release photo of suspect in shooting that injured 3-year-old

A man was also shot and injured. He has since been released from the hospital.

DENVER, Colorado — Denver Police have released a picture of a suspect accused of shooting two people Monday, including a 3-year-old girl who was waiting in a van while her family picked up food.

The reward for information that leads to an arrest of that suspect has also been increased to $10,000.

DPD said it responded to 2969 S. Federal Blvd. — which is near West Bates Avenue and is not far from the former Colorado Heights University campus — around 4:30 p.m. Monday for a report of shots fired.

Police said a man spotted a vehicle parked in an accessible parking spot with its tire up on a curb and began taking pictures. As he was taking those pictures, the man who had been driving the car came out of a business and began firing a gun toward that man, DPD said. The man was struck and wounded but has since been released from the hospital, police said. It's unclear if the suspect and victim had any prior interactions.

A 3-year-old girl named Isabella was with her family stopping to get food at a strip mall, when a bullet went through the side window, hitting Isabella in her car seat with her 6-year-old sister right next to her.

DPD described the suspect as a man in his 20s who is associated with a red Subaru Outback. He was wearing red flannel pajamas, a black hoodie and glasses.

The vehicle is an Outback made between 2000 and 2004 and has its rear plate obscured by a paper sign, DPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

