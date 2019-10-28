DENVER —

A 37-year-old man was sentenced to 96 years in a Colorado prison for a multi-state crime spree that took him from Denver to New Mexico, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney.

Eric Ray Watson's crime spree started in Colorado in June 2017, the DA said. Watson at the time was on parole for a drug charge in Georgia and wanted for a robbery in Florida.

On June 23, 2017, the DA said Watson met with two sisters in Littleton who wanted to purchase a car from him that he posted on “Letgo” mid-morning. Letgo is an app and website where people can buy and sell items from others locally.

The sisters said they felt uncomfortable when Weston got in their vehicle to go see the car that was for sale. The DA said he then pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the sisters from the backseat. The sisters ran screaming while Weston ran away in the opposite direction, according to Littleton Police.

A nearby man heard the sisters scream and told police witnessed Weston running by. The man chased Weston and asked him what was going on, the DA said. Weston pulled out his gun and, according to the DA, pointed it at the man’s head but ran off once he realized the man did not have car keys..

Weston then entered a parking lot and got into a woman’s parked car where she was sitting. He pointed his gun at her, told her to leave the vehicle, then drove off, according to the DA. Another witness attempted to stop the car when Weston pointed his gun at him too, the DA said.

All victims reported these incidents to Littleton Police.

Englewood Police spotted the stolen car, and a high-speed chase ensued until Weston abandoned the car, the DA said.

Weston then broke into and hid in a nearby house in Denver, the DA said. The homeowner came home early and found Weston, who was hiding in his bedroom, and Weston held the homeowner at gunpoint for several hours until police activity subsided, according to the DA.

Then Weston took the homeowner's cell phone and the DA said he forced the man at gunpoint to get into his car and drive him to Albuquerque.

Once they arrived in Albuquerque, Weston kept the man’s phone but let him go, according to the DA. The man drove back to Denver and reported the kidnapping to law enforcement.

Littleton Police learned that Weston boarded a bus in Albuquerque headed to San Bernardino, California. Littleton Police worked with law enforcement in California to take Weston into custody.

Weston pleaded guilty to:

· Two counts of aggravated robbery, a Class 3 felony

· Two counts of attempted aggravated robbery, a Class 4 felony

· Two counts of felony menacing, a Class 5 felony

Arapahoe County District Court Judge Ben Leutwyler sentenced Watson on Oct.4 after he pleaded guilty to six of the 29 counts against him. The other 23 counts were dropped.

