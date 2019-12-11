LOVELAND, Colo. — A woman has died following an exchange of gunfire with members of the Loveland Police Department's(LPD) SWAT team, according to police.

Officers who were investigating a possible homicide entered a home in the 3300 block of Chuchara Court around 8:30 Monday night and encountered the woman, who was a suspect in the case, LPD said. No information about the initial homicide was provided.

She was struck during an exchange of gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene.

One officer sustained minor injuries during the incident; he was evaluated and cleared by paramedics. It's unclear how he was injured.

The 8th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) responded to take over the investigation. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office will be the lead investigating agency.

