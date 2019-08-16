DENVER — A female suspect who was shot by Denver Police after officers said she fired multiple gunshots in their direction has died.

Lt. Matt Clark with the Denver Police Department’s Major Crimes Division could not identify the suspect by name or say her age during a news conference on Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred just after 11:40 p.m. Thursday behind the 7-Eleven near West Colfax Avenue and Perry Street. Clark said officers first came to the area to investigate a vehicle parked behind the building.

According to Clark, when the two officers started talking to the man associated with the vehicle, a female got out of the car and walked away. Clark said she then took out a gun and fired at the two uniformed officers.

“Both officers fired multiple rounds at the female subject, and the female subject was struck by these rounds,” Clark said.

She died from her injuries at Denver Health Medical Center, Clark said. The identity of the suspect and official cause of death will come from the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

No officers were injured during the incident. Lucero said investigators found a handgun near where the female suspect was shot, and evidence that gunshots had been fired toward officers.

The man who was also at the scene has been identified as 31-year-old Justin Lucero, who had an active warrant for his arrest related to a DUI, Clark said. He was taken into custody for new drug possession charges and as of Friday afternoon, was being held in the Downtown Detention Center without bond pending a Saturday morning court appearance.

According to an arrest report made public by DPD Friday afternoon, officers found a syringe loaded with suspected methamphetamine along with a wrapper on the floor of Lucero's vehicle.

It’s unclear how he knew the female involved in the incident.

Clark said both of the officers involved in the incident were wearing body cameras. One of the officers is a corporal who has been with DPD for four years and had not previously discharged his duty weapon. The other officer had been with DPD for six years and also hadn’t been involved in a shooting, according to Clark.

DPD and the Aurora Police Department are investigating the shooting in conjunction with the Denver District Attorney’s Office, which will determine if charges are warranted against either of the officers.

The officers have been placed on modified duty status per department policy.

