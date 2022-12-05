45 pounds of fentanyl seized during arrest in Longmont, police say

Drug Enforcement Administration agents and the Front Range Task Force arrested the suspect on suspicion of unlawful possession and distribution.

LONGMONT, Colo. — Law enforcement arrested a man on Friday who they said has direct ties to a drug-trafficking cartel and seized about 45 pounds of a fentanyl and cocaine mixture, according to a news release.

Alberto Reyes-Carrillo, 48, was arrested Friday outside a Longmont motel and was being held on $500,000 bail on suspicion of:

Unlawful distribution, manufacturing, dispensing or sale

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance

The arrest was made by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Rocky Mountain Division with support from the Rocky Mountain HIDTA Front Range Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations and the Longmont Police Department, according to the news release.

The DEA received a tip Nov. 29 about a possible fentanyl dealer in Longmont and worked with other agencies to arrange the purchase of the fentanyl and make an arrest, according to the affidavit.

On Friday, a man later identified as Reyes-Carrillo arrived at the meet location with a Coleman cooler holding several packages of fentanyl. The DEA team arrested him without incident, the affidavit says.

Fourteen packages of fentanyl were seized weighing about 45 pounds.

According to Brian Besser, special agent in charge of the DEA Rocky Mountain Division, Reyes-Carrillo had direct ties to the Sinaloa Cartel, which is one of two primary cartels responsible for flooding the United States with fentanyl.

“This case is another example of how we continue to attack these networks at every level to save lives throughout the Rocky Mountain Division and beyond," Besser said in the news release. "This operation was a success thanks to a truly collaborative effort on the part of our local, state and federal partners."

