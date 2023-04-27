Suspect arrested after Larimer County fentanyl-related death

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said some of the fentanyl pills might have been sold as oxycodone.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A man was arrested last week on drug charges after the fentanyl-related death of a Larimer County woman.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) said on Nov. 11, 2022, deputies responded to a call in the 5900 block of Palmer Court near Fort Collins after a relative found a woman dead in her home.

Crime scene investigators didn't see any signs of foul play, but they did find fentanyl pills and cocaine, the Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators identified Rodolfo "Rudy" Dominguez, 56, of Evans as the person who sold the drugs to the woman. They believed some of the fentanyl pills might have been sold as oxycodone but were actually counterfeit drugs. He was arrested April 20 on the following charges:

Unlawful distribution of fentanyl resulting in death

Unlawful distribution schedule I or II - cocaine

Unlawful distribution schedule I or II - oxycodone

Dominguez was booked at the Larimer County jail in lieu of $750,000 bail.

“While new legislation created consequences for people who sell fatal fentanyl, these are extremely difficult cases to investigate," said LCSO Investigations Capt. Bobby Moll in a statement. "Our investigators spent months fact-finding and gathering evidence to hold this suspect accountable. Fentanyl is devastating families here in Larimer County, and this case is no exception. My hope is that this arrest will save countless lives.”