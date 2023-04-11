Woman sentenced after husband's fentanyl death

Kody Conradson, 33, died on March 21, 2022, after he was found unresponsive at his Greeley home.

GREELEY, Colo — A woman arrested after her husband's suspected fentanyl overdose death in March 2022 in Greeley was sentenced Tuesday to 16 years of community corrections.

Amy Conradson pleaded guilty in February to multiple felony drug charges stemming from separate cases. Some of the charges were related to an incident on March 21, 2022. That was when officers from the Greeley Police Department (GPD) responded to a home in the 1500 block of 12th Avenue for a possible overdose after Conradson found her 33-year-old husband unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead.

The Weld County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Kody Conradson, of Greeley.

Police said the Weld County Drug Task Force was called to the scene, executed a search warrant and found:

16 grams of blue M-30 counterfeit pills suspected of containing fentanyl (about 160 pills)

0.6 grams of heroin

8 white oxycodone prescription pills

8 green Xanax tablets

$3,759 in cash

Loaded handgun

According to an arrest affidavit from Greeley Police, Amy Conradson admitted to being a "blues" user and said she chose them because "the profit margin is much better."

She also said that she knew the "blues" contained fentanyl, "and that she was disgusted with individuals selling such types of drugs," the affidavit reads.

Conradson also faced charges related to a separate incident in August 2021.

Between the two cases, she pleaded guilty to the following counts:

Child Abuse-knowingly or reckless - no injury

Possession of an illegal weapon

Three counts possession of a controlled substance

As part of the plea, all other counts were dismissed.