Parents sentenced in 15-month-old son's fentanyl poisoning

Cairo Astacio, who was 15 months old, died of fentanyl poisoning in November 2021.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A mother and father who were convicted on charges connected to their 15-month old son's fentanyl-related death in Colorado Springs were both sentenced Wednesday to decades behind bars.

On March 13, Kira Villalba and Joenny Astacio were found guilty of child abuse causing death after their son, Cairo Astacio died of fentanyl poisoning in November 2021.

On Wednesday an El Paso County District judge sentenced Villalba to 24 years in the Department of Corrections. Astacio received a sentence of 28 years. Both were also sentenced to six months of jail time for drug charges.

A Colorado Springs police (CSPD) investigation found the child died from a fentanyl overdose at his home. His parents were both found to be under the influence of fentanyl at the time Cairo died, CSPD said.

Drug paraphernalia and illegal narcotics were found during a search of their home, according to CSPD.

In addition to the charge of child abuse knowingly/recklessly causing death, Villalba and Astacio were each found guilty Monday of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, according to court documents.

On the day Cairo died, according to an arrest affidavit, Astacio said he went into a bedroom and found the boy lifeless on the bed. Villalba was in the bed, and she believed she might have rolled over on him while he was sleeping or that he might have been sleeping with his face down on the mattress.

Cairo was taken to the hospital, where staff performed CPR for about 45 minutes, hoping that the boy's parents would arrive at the hospital.

According to the affidavit, it took "longer than expected" for them to arrive and the boy was ultimately pronounced dead before they got there.

Concerns were reported at least three times to the Department of Human Services prior to the boy's death.

The first complaint was made Aug. 26, 2020, two days after Cairo was born, and alleged that the newborn was exposed to drugs.

A second complaint was made Oct. 6, 2020, that related to substance abuse and an "injurious environment." Less than a week later, a third complaint was made with similar accusations.

