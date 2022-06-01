'Major announcement' on fentanyl seizures and enforcement efforts happening Tuesday

GOLDEN, Colo. — Multiple law enforcement agencies will make a "major announcement" on fentanyl seizures and enforcement efforts during a news conference Tuesday morning.
More than 700 Coloradans died due to fentanyl overdoses in 2021, and the state's overdose rate is increasing faster than the national average, according to a release from Colorado State Patrol (CSP).
Authorities will highlight efforts being taken at the federal and state level to hold fentanyl dealers accountable, according to the release.
Video above from May 26: Gov. Polis signs fentanyl bill into law.
The following agencies will be participating in the news conference scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at the CSP Academy in Golden:
- CSP
- Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA)
- U.S. Attorney’s Office
- FBI Denver Division
- Front Range Drug Task Force
- North Metro Drug Task Force
- West Metro Drug Task Force
