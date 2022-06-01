'Major announcement' on fentanyl seizures and enforcement efforts happening Tuesday

More than 700 Coloradans died due to illegal fentanyl overdoses in 2021, and the state's overdose rate is increasing faster than the national average.

GOLDEN, Colo. — Multiple law enforcement agencies will make a "major announcement" on fentanyl seizures and enforcement efforts during a news conference Tuesday morning.

More than 700 Coloradans died due to fentanyl overdoses in 2021, and the state's overdose rate is increasing faster than the national average, according to a release from Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

Authorities will highlight efforts being taken at the federal and state level to hold fentanyl dealers accountable, according to the release.

The following agencies will be participating in the news conference scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at the CSP Academy in Golden:

CSP

Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA)

U.S. Attorney’s Office

FBI Denver Division

Front Range Drug Task Force

North Metro Drug Task Force

West Metro Drug Task Force

