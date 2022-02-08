'He'll be in my heart forever' | Fiancé remembers man killed in I-70 shooting

Police say someone in a stolen truck shot and killed Kevin Piaskowski as he drove home from work at Denver's airport.

DENVER — Denver Police say the deadly shooting on Interstate 70 Sunday night was simply a "senseless act of violence."

The victim — a 31-year-old man who was just driving home from work.

Tamra Holton still wears Kevin Piaskowski's Dodgers jersey; it's one of the things she has left of him. She also has the love letters he wrote her and the engagement ring he gave her.

But she doesn't have Kevin.

"It's just weird going to sleep without the person that you planned to do life with," Tamra said. "It’s been an absolute nightmare."

Kevin proposed on a beach two months ago. Two nights ago, the Denver Police Department said someone shot and killed the 31-year-old on I-70 near the Quebec exit as he drove home from work.

"Kevin was 15 minutes from home," Tamra said. "I had made brownies, which he is addicted to, and he was like 'I can't wait to come home and have brownies and ice cream with you.'"

Dashcam video of the shooting late Sunday shows someone in a silver pickup truck firing shots into a vehicle in the next lane over before the pickup crashes into the back of a semi-truck.

The 35-second video was posted by a witness to Reddit and is part of the investigation, DPD said. The department said the shooter ran from the scene. It has issued a Crime Stoppers alert asking anyone who saw what happened to contact the police.

"I think everyone wants justice but to me, there's nothing that's going to bring him back," Tamra said.

>Watch video of the shooting below:

She loved his smile, his passion and his dancing. "He had really bad dad jokes and really bad dance moves," she said. Kevin wasn't a runner, but trained to run to Colfax half marathon this year, she said.

He loved Tamra's dogs — Lola and Harley — and his job at United Airlines moving planes around the tarmac. "Kevin would always be like, 'Oh my God, I got to move this-and-this airplane,'" she recalled. The airline issued a statement extending its condolences to Kevin's family, friends and coworkers.

Kevin and Tamra were going to spend the day after he died planning their wedding. "We had just started the best part of our lives and that was torn away from us," Tamra said.

She still has their photos together, their apartment and pain — instead of the man she loved. "Kevin filled my heart with so much joy. I just have to remember that he'll be in my heart forever."