GOLDEN, Colo. — The truck driver accused of causing a fiery crash on Interstate 70 in April that killed four people and seriously injured several others appeared in court Tuesday afternoon.

The judge granted Rogel Aguilera-Mederos and his attorneys a continuance, and his next court date is set for Oct. 10 at 11 a.m.

Aguilera-Mederos posted bond and, during a hearing last month, a judge granted permission for him to travel and reside outside of Colorado without a GPS monitoring device.

Family members of several victims had opposed that motion.

The Houston, Texas man faces 41 charges in connection with the April 25 crash in Lakewood, including charges for vehicular homicide, assault and attempted assault.

According to Lakewood Police, Aguilera-Mederos was at the wheel of a tractor-trailer rig hauling lumber when it barreled into a traffic backup at speeds estimated as high as 100 mph.

He said his brakes went out while coming down I-70 from the mountains. Prosecutors said they have no way to prove that because his semi was destroyed in the crash.

"The brakes failed; I think that's clear to everybody, and nobody disagrees with that," said Robert Corry, the attorney for Aguilera-Mederos.

He faces decades in the Department of Corrections (DOC) as a result of the charges, the First Judicial District Attorney's Office said.

Miguel Angel Lamas Arellano

The crash killed four men:

Doyle Harrison, 61, of Hudson, Colorado

William Bailey, 67, of Arvada, Colorado

Miguel Angel Lamas Arellano, 24, of Denver, Colorado

Stanley Politano, 69, of Arvada, Colorado

Stanley Politano and his wife Cathi

Cathi Politano

Ten other people were hurt; two of them had serious injuries.

Shortly after Tuesday's hearing, Corry said he and Aguilera-Mederos plan to ask the victims of the crash to meet for an opportunity to ask Aguilera-Mederos anything they'd like about the crash.

At the time of the crash, Aguilera-Mederos was working for Castellano 03 Trucking LLC, based in Houston. The trucking company has a documented history of safety issues, including prior issues relating to brakes.

