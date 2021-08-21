Fight leaves one dead, police looking for more information

Boulder police said the incident happened in the 700 block of Arapahoe Avenue Friday night.

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department (BPD) is asking for more information about a fight that led to one man dying Friday night.

BPD said they got the call around 10:35 p.m. and headed to the 700 block of Arapahoe Avenue, where they found an injured man.

BPD said they provided medical aid until he was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The person responsible for the incident has been identified and there is no threat to the community, according to BPD, but police did not say if they've made an arrest.

Detectives are asking for anyone who saw the man who died to come forward. BPD gave the following description of him:

White male with a full beard

Approximately 5’10”

Wearing a suit jacket, pants and a white button-down shirt with no tie

BPD said he was on 9th Street between Pearl Street and Arapahoe Avenue between 9:30 and 10:30 p.m. Friday.

They are also looking for surveillance or Ring video related to the incident or anyone who witnessed the dispute.

Police are asking anyone with any information related to the crime to call Detective A. Flynn at 303-441-1850 or Detective E. Starks at 303-441-3067 and reference case number 21-07542.

Those who want to remain anonymous can contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

