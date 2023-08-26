2 arrested after fights break out at high school football game

The game between Vista PEAK and Rangeview was called in the third quarter.

AURORA, Colo. — A juvenile was arrested for having a handgun after a high school football game in Aurora was called early due to fights in the stands Friday night.

Vista PEAK was leading Rangeview 31-0 with 2:20 left in the third quarter of their week one matchup when multiple fights broke out in the stands and parking lots.

District administration called the game and received help from more than 20 Aurora Police Department officers to escort fans out of Aurora Public Schools Stadium.

Aurora Police said Saturday that a juvenile was arrested for possession of a handgun, and that the arrest was connected to the fights that broke out. Police said they could not confirm if any shots were fired.

Police said an adult was also arrested for obstruction and disorderly conduct.

Game between Vista Peak and Rangeview at Aurora Public Schools Stadium was cancelled with 2:20 remaining in the 3rd quarter after multiple fights broke out in the stands and parking lot. More than 20 APD cars are here instructing everyone to leave immediately.@9NEWS @9sports pic.twitter.com/1OEJQxsq9Q — Arielle Orsuto (@ArielleOrsuto) August 26, 2023

